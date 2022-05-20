“If he wanted, my wife and I would hug him”: the touching words of Tommaso’s father, about the woman who owns the car

From the early afternoon of last May 18, the life of Patrizio D’Agostino, Pope of little Thomas, is no longer the same. His child, who was playing quietly with his companions in the kindergarten courtyard, was killed by a car that went wild and fell right on him and on 5 other children. A pain that, of course, cannot be calculated. Yet, the man explained, there is no room for any revenge or resentment.

The man, who lives with his family right in front of the May Day nursery in L’Aquila, told reporters about The Republic how those dramatic moments went.

I was looking out on the balcony when it happened, so I went with Tommaso’s grandmother to kindergarten to understand.

Then the man said he had asked to the teacher where Tommaso was, and she had replied that he was there and that he didn’t have to worry.

At that point the man went back, leaving his grandmother on the spot to wait for Tommaso. A few minutes later, the same old woman called him back, telling him to come back because the baby was stuck under the car.

When I got back the firefighters had managed to lift the car with the air system and my little one was lying there, eyes closed, pale. There were three doctors around Tommaso, one practiced heart massage and then the Valsalva maneuver and then the heart again. They have been a long time feeling anything for my son, I have nothing to complain about.

The discovery of the death of Thomas

The first ambulance, which arrived promptly on the spot, picked up Tommaso to take him urgently to the San Salvatore hospital. Unfortunately, however, the little heart of the little one has stopped beating forever shortly after his arrival.

The clarity with which the father of the child comments on the dramatic event, which he explained to, is shivering wish than her baby did not sufferrepeating that he flew to heaven because an extra angel was needed.

Tommaso’s father forgives the owner of the car

Anyone who is not him cannot not even imagine the pain that pervades Patrizio D’Agostino and his family these days.

But what he said about the woman who owned the car hit her son, makes us understand the great one humility And humanity that characterize this man.

“It was a disgrace, a fatality“: Declared the man, who explained that neither in him nor in his family harbor a desire for vendetta towards her, since it was not her will.