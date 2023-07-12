Estadão Contenti

07/12/2023 – 1:53 pm

Target of pressures for changes in the command of ministries to accommodate interests of Centrão parties, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Wednesday, 12, that the approval of the tax reform and the bill that resumes the casting vote in Carf by the Chamber of Deputies, last week, was not a “favor” from the parliamentarians to him.

“No deputy, no senator has done me a favor and has not done any favors for the government because the project does not belong to the government, it belongs to Brazilian society. Senators and deputies did a favor for the image of the National Congress and Brazilian society”, said the president when commenting on the voting on the proposals.

Lula stated that politics is “making impossible things happen”, citing the speed with which the Chamber approved the tax reform. “Sometimes after two no’s there’s a yes. That’s politics. Who believed that we were going to approve the tax reform with the haste it approved in the Chamber? Who thought we would approve Carf. That’s exactly what politics is about, it’s about making impossible things happen so that people start to believe in politics”, she declared.

The president participated this morning in an event at the Planalto Palace that marked the resumption of the National Science and Technology Council (CCT), which represents the main forum for debate with the scientific community, society and the productive sector on the National Science Policy and Technology. At the ceremony, Lula signed a decree that convenes the 5th National Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation, scheduled for the first half of 2024.

At the event in Planalto, the President and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, will present the medal of the National Order of Scientific Merit to entities and researchers, among them the sanitary doctor Adele Benzaken and the infectologist Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda.

The two had the honor revoked by the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in 2021. In repudiation, 21 other scientists resigned from the nomination at the time. They were also honored at the ceremony. The National Order of Scientific Merit is an honor given every year to honor people who have dedicated themselves to the advancement of science in the country.
























