It reads like a painful letter of apology for giving false hope in uncertain times. “I very much regret having to return to the space I gave earlier,” wrote Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema (ChristenUnie) to the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon – and indirectly to farmers in the Netherlands.

The agricultural sector will not receive any further delay from Brussels in phasing out the spreading of manure until 2026, was the news that Adema brought. There will be no ‘transition year’: farmers must already take specific measures from this year to prevent environmental damage from fertilizers such as nitrate, instead of from 1 January 2024.

Nitrogen

Since 2006, farmers in the Netherlands have been allowed to spread more manure than in other European countries, as in Denmark, Germany and Ireland, for example. The reason for this exception, which is called ‘derogation’, is, among other things, that grasses in the temperate climate of the Netherlands grow longer and absorb more nitrogen and render it harmless.

For years, Dutch farmers were allowed to spread 230 to 250 kilos of nitrogen from manure per hectare on their land. But because the Netherlands must halve nitrogen emissions and restore the quality of water and nature, Brussels determined last year that from 2026 farmers may spread the same amount as elsewhere: 170 kilos of nitrogen per hectare.

Now that there is no postponement, farmers must already build ‘buffer strips’ of, in principle, 3 meters between their land and water as of 1 March. Farmers are allowed to grow on them, but not to fertilize them or use plant protection products. Farmers must also sow ‘catch crops’, such as grass or cabbage, by 1 October at the latest. This is green that absorbs nitrogen from the soil, for example after maize cultivation on sandy and loess soil.

The measures mean less yield from their land for farmers. It is also impossible to plow over sown soil again, responded agricultural organization LTO. “Crops such as winter wheat, winter leek or flower bulbs are already firmly in the ground,” according to an online response. “If the Commission does not withdraw its demand, we will explore every possibility to challenge this legally,” says LTO chairman Sjaak van der Tak.

“I understand very well that it is really a very negative day for many farmers, that they are now hearing this again. And that is a pity,” said Adema.

Because of the news, Adema had to leave “unexpectedly” from the agricultural fair in Berlin to the Council of Ministers in The Hague, he himself tweeted. Although he did his best to journalists afterwards to contradict the image of a hurried and panicky departure.

At the beginning of December last year, Adema elaborated the idea of ​​a transition year in a letter to parliament. He has also been aware of the European Commission’s objections since last month, he replied to journalists when asked.

Legally binding

There has been contact with European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, a spokesman for the European Commission confirms. “It has been reminded that there are conditions that are legally binding and must be met.”

Brussels has even threatened to withdraw all agreements on the gradual reduction of the manure policy, sources say. That would have directly endangered the business of many farmers and would have caused a political crisis. “They have not come that far,” Adema responded.

It means that another goat path has been cut off from the cabinet and the pressure on the nitrogen approach has been increased. And that the European Commission has once again shown that patience with the Netherlands has really run out: the poor state of water and nature must be restored

The transitional year that Adema wanted came at the explicit request of the House of Representatives. Last year, two-thirds of the House voted in favor of a motion by the ChristenUnie, CDA and VVD to take the next growing season into account when phasing out the manure policy. Or: postponement.

“It is clear that the European Commission no longer accepts this kind of goat paths,” admitted Adema. The decision also puts extra pressure on the agricultural agreement that the cabinet wants to conclude with farmers on a sustainable future for the agricultural sector. “I will continue with the farmers,” said Adema. “I hope I can still get that confidence.”