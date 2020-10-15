After the unlocking of the Central Government’s Unlock-5 guidelines, everything has been allowed to open. Schools have been opened in most states since 15 October. Schools will be opened in UP from October 19, but the Punjab government has not yet decided on opening schools. The guidelines made by the government to open schools have been sent to the Health Department. The schools will be opened only after receiving approval from the Health Department.The Punjab government had earlier said that it has been decided to reopen the schools and coaching institutes in a phased manner from 15 October. But it has not been decided yet. The government will announce the date of opening of the school later.

Decision will be made after the approval of Health Department

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the Punjab government has decided to reopen the schools. SOPs have been created to reopen educational institutions and sent for approval of the Department of Health. As soon as the SOP is approved, we will again announce the date of opening of the educational institution.

Classes will be conducted only till 9-12

The government has said that only students of classes 9-12 are allowed to attend schools with the consent of parents. However, online classes will continue to be the preferred method of teaching and will be encouraged. Schools must compulsorily follow standard operating procedures issued by the Department of School Education.

Schools opening in UP since 19

In addition to the Containment Zone in UP, schools of all boards will open from October 19. Schools will be opened phase wise. In the first phase, schools from class 9 to 12 will be opened. Written consent of parents will be required to come to school. No child will be forced to come to school, parents of those who do not want to send to school, their children’s classes will continue to run online as before. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma gave this information on Saturday. In this regard, the Department of Secondary Education has also issued the mandate and guidelines.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma said that schools have to strictly follow the guidelines. Classes will operate in two shifts. Class 9 and 10 will be taught in the first shift while classes 11 and 12 will be studied in the second shift. Only 50 percent students will be called on the first day of class. The remaining 50 percent the next day. The rotation will continue like this.