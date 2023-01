How did you feel about the content of this article?

As happened on Tuesday, Republican Kevin McCarthy did not get the minimum number of votes to be elected Speaker of the House in three ballots this Wednesday. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

On the second day of attempts, the United States House failed to elect the President of the House again this Wednesday (4). As on Tuesday (3), three ballots were held and Republican Kevin McCarthy did not obtain the minimum number of votes to be chosen: he obtained 201 in each of the three counts and needed to reach 217.

Earlier this evening, the Chamber approved postponing a new vote until noon (local time, 2 pm Brasilia time) this Thursday (5).

In three ballots this Wednesday, deputies from the Freedom Caucus, the most conservative wing of the Republican Party, allocated 20 votes to Representative Byron Donalds, preventing McCarthy from reaching the 217 needed to win.

All Democrats voted for Hakeem Jeffries, but as President Joe Biden’s party has a minority in the new legislature (212 of 435 seats), he has no chance of winning.

Freedom Caucus legislators who oppose McCarthy want another Republican as president of the House, who will guarantee them seats on key committees in the house and who will more strongly defend the group’s agenda, such as control of public spending and migration, among other demands.

They are mostly linked to former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who this Wednesday asked them to vote for McCarthy, but was not answered.

It is the first time since 1923 that the US House has not elected a president on a first ballot.