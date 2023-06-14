BMW M turns its back on the dual clutch. For good.

The old-fashioned manual gearbox still has its enthusiasts, but a good DCT or PDK gearbox is of course not to be sneezed at either. In fact, that is the perfect transmission for a sports car. It is of course not for nothing that brands like Porsche and Ferrari swear by the double clutch.

Yet, remarkably, BMW has slowly but surely let go of the DCT. That already started with the outgoing M5, which went back to a traditional vending machine. Then came the new ones M3, M4 and recently the M2 out without DCT.

Is a BMW with DCT still available at all? Yes, but those are the front wheel drive models: the 1 Series, the 2 Series Gran Coupé and the 2 Series Active Tourer. And not the 128ti, the M135i and the M235i. In other words: there is no more sporty BMW available with DCT.

That will remain the case. We don’t say that, but Dirk Hacker, head of development at BMW M. Opposite the British Top Gear he says that the dual clutch for BMW M is a thing of the past. “It is now manual or automatic, and electrified automatic in the future.”

Of course you ask yourself: what is wrong with DCT? According to Hacker, not only the costs play a role, but also the comfort. A conventional automatic transmission is easier to maneuver and park. Because that is of course very important with an M product.

You already know that the next BMW M (that will be the new M5) will not get DCT either. And not after that either. BMW has not yet said goodbye to the manual gearbox, but that will of course not take very long. With the M2 you can still opt for a manual gearbox, but that will be the last new M to get a manual gearbox.

