WORLD: Together with a group of different experts, you propose a change of strategy in the fight against the coronavirus. Why?

Michael Hallek: Because we in Germany and in Europe have done badly with the previous strategy. Repeatedly we live under great restrictions, the economy suffers considerable damage. And at the same time we have a completely medically unsatisfactory situation. If you compare the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, we have had as bad a record since November as the USA. As a doctor, I see what this disease means every day. It’s not just that too many people die in old people’s homes. Many younger people also die in our intensive care units, whom we can only help to a very limited extent because there are hardly any effective drugs.

WORLD: You and your colleagues propose a so-called “No Covid” strategy. What exactly is that supposed to be?