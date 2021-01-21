W.ow will Germany get out of lockdown? A team of scientists thinks that a short, very hard lockdown can lower the number of new infections much better. The doctor and epidemiologist Gérard Krause explains why he considers this strategy to be utopian in Germany.

WORLD: The call “No Covid” is currently making the rounds. In it, scientists demand that the number of infections must be drastically reduced. The best thing to do is to bring it to zero. What do you make of it?

Gérard Krause: We should try to assess what has worked out how well in which country at the earliest in mid-2022. For a country in the middle of Europe, I do not consider a virtually zero infection target to be feasible.

WORLD: What would your way out of the crisis look like?

Krause: I think we have to rely on at least five pillars: First, are …