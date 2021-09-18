Up to yesterday, the province of Granada had not suffered any Covid-related deaths, according to the Andalusian Ministry of Health and Families.

This follows a general decline in contagion, hospital admittance and ICU-occupation numbers.

Again, according to the figures issued on Friday, there are 54 people with coronavirus being treated in Granada hospitals, 16 of whom are in the ICU. There were also only 48 new cases reported in the province.

Lastly, recovery numbers have increased notably, far out pacing new contagion cases with 372 patients having been given a clean bill of health.

Editorial note: the wording of the press release is a bit ambiguous and it is unclear whether it is referring to the capital itself, or the province.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)