Tauli-Corpuz disseminates in its report the data of the Front Line Defenders organization, which argues that of the 312 human rights defenders who were murdered in 2017, 67% were indigenous people who protected their land or their rights, almost always against projects. from the private sector. Of these, 80% occurred in four countries: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the Philippines, although the situation of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Kenya and Peru is also highlighted. The British NGO Global Witness, for its part, counted at least 207 murders in her 2017 report, presented last July and that the rapporteur also mentions.

“Recognizing the importance of protecting land and environmental defenders is a topic that has come up often in the Forum. But in the sessions I have attended, I have not heard anything about the violence and intimidation that these defenders routinely face. groups by companies that want to exploit their territories, “says Patrick Alley, co-founder of Global Witness, during the meeting in Oslo. Alley speaks thus during one of the parallel sessions of the Forum that he himself moderates. Under the title Addressing the causes of attacks on environmental defenders and indigenous people, the researcher presents four people who have suffered in their own flesh the loss of a loved one in a violent way due to their militancy.

Among them, Claudelice Da Silva, from the Brazilian state of Pará, which is the place in the world where more crimes of this type are committed. “I always defended the forests, but I became more activist as a result of the fact that my brother was murdered along with his partner. They were killed as a message so that those who continued the fight would know that they would have the same fate,” Da Silva claims before the audience . It refers to José Claudio Ribeiro da Silva and his wife, Maria do Espírito Santo, executed in 2011 by several shots from a shotgun.

Julio César López, coordinator of the Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon, also speaks. The community leader explains that the FARC dissidents are present there and with the intention of continuing to operate in those territories, but there are also other armed actors that protect the interests of drug traffickers. And the native peoples are in the middle of this struggle, which causes them “fear” and “uncertainty”.

For Tauli-Corpuz, the problem is that all the development to which the world has adapted is a model that continually extracts resources, many of which are found mostly on indigenous lands. “It doesn’t matter if we talk about gold, lithium, cobalt or wood: if there are stocks, there they go for them. Extensive farmers want to expand their crops and go and take whatever they want even if they belong to the indigenous people. That is the photo that we have in the world today “, recognizes this newspaper. “Companies are privileged due to the economic and commercial interests behind,” he denounces, in relation to the expansion of infrastructure development projects, agriculture and mining on indigenous lands without the prior consent of the legitimate owners.

This situation has led to a drastic increase in violence and legal harassment against indigenous peoples by the private sector, which acts in complicity with governments. Harassment by those who should first protect them, says the rapporteur in her report, which includes dozens of examples (nine in Latin American countries, four in Africa and seven in Asia) of physical or legal attacks perpetrated in corners of the entire world. world. It is only a selection, he asserts, because “hundreds” reach his ears.

“Corrupt companies and politicians often collude to grant concessions and contracts. This corruption ensures that communities cannot hold their abusers accountable, nor can they access the legal and democratic channels that should be opened to the contrary. Perpetrators Often the violence is the police and the army, “says Alley. The researcher also recalls that the murders are only the tip of the iceberg: “environmental defenders face extreme physical violence, intimidation, criminalization … And women are particularly affected by the spread of sexual violence.”

He modus operandi

These killings almost always occur in the context of continuous threats against entire communities. First, with smear campaigns and hate speech that present indigenous peoples as “obstacles to development”, or in the worst case, as “terrorists” or “thugs”, highlights the report of the rapporteur. Then come arrest warrants on trumped-up charges, which are sometimes deliberately left pending so that communities live under perpetual threat. When indigenous leaders are detained, they often remain in jail for years awaiting trial. In the worst cases, militarism, anti-terrorism legislation, and “states of emergency” are used to justify increasing physical violence.

Victoria Tauli-Corpuz has experienced the persecution first-hand. A woman and indigenous leader of the Kankanaey Igorot Filipino people, last March President Duterte asked to be included in a list of 600 terrorists persecuted by the country’s authorities in retaliation for defending the peoples of the island of Mindanao, many of whom have been displaced. due to the increasing militarization of a troubled area due to conflicts with the Islamic militia operating in the territory. Last August, his name was removed from the list.

In this sense, Víctor Armando López Illescas of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests, a network of this region made up of indigenous communities that have joined forces to manage forests, water, their agricultural lands, etc. “There are several examples, such as that of the Q’eqchí people of Guatemala, who have done very hard work to recover their forms of organization and rights over their lands, but they are faced with both private projects and the establishment of protected areas.”

And refers to the controversial case of the Semuc Champey Natural Park, jewel of ecotourism in the country, established on Q’eqchí lands and that the communities took by force, expelled the employees and managed the complex themselves for a little over a year. “Their lands were taken from them to establish a protected area that today is a top-level tourist destination in the country,” summarizes López. “When these communities decided to recover them, they were expelled, classified as invaders, and today there are 15 people under trial for various crimes such as instigation to commit crimes, usurpation of state property … Where has it been seen that a community of 200 people have 50 of them with arrest warrants to go to jail for defending their territory ?, he protests, indignant.

At the same time that justice systems are used as “weapons” against indigenous peoples, there is widespread impunity for those who commit acts of violence against them. “A few months before he was assassinated, Claudio told me that any day he would wake up with a bullet in the head. He wrote letters to ministers, made complaints to the Government, and there was never an investigation into what happened to them. No one is imprisoned, there is impunity total “, Da Silva abounds in one of his interventions.

Another notorious case is the murder of the lamented Berta Cáceres, a Honduran indigenous woman who won the highest recognition for environmental activists, the Goldman Environmental Prize for her work. She was killed at her home on March 3, 2016, allegedly for her struggle to stop the construction of a dam on a river in her country on which several communities of the Lenca ethnic group depend. Despite international pressure to investigate the crime, despite evidence gathered by experts and the words of an eyewitness, there has been no conviction.

“The case of Berta shows how it has deliberately failed to protect the lives of people who are defending their natural resources, their towns and in this case, their rivers. This is a chronic thing in our countries, they are being murdered, criminalized at sometimes entire communities, “says López. “What is needed is a commitment by governments to minimal protection.”

Governments must act

For López, the most urgent demands are to complete the processes of return, demarcation and cleanup of indigenous lands. “There is legislation that on paper is excellent, but in practice it is not applied, on the contrary, a state of abandonment to the law of the fittest has been maintained,” he says. Second, to recognize and support the communities’ own forms of jurisdiction, organization and administration of lands and forests. And third, coherence in terms of public policies: “that you do not establish, on the one hand, a protected land and, on the other hand, are promoting the expansion of palm cultivation or abusive hydroelectric projects,” he details.

For César, the Colombian indigenous person is also important to provide collective protection measures, and not individual ones, such as those offered by the Colombian Government. “What is currently being done is to grant individual measures such as those given to any Colombian citizen, which has made many leaders who carry out strong processes in indigenous territories have to abandon their communities and their own struggles to go to shelter in the big cities. There they are totally isolated and abandoned, and these processes that we carry out in the communities are cut off, “he denounces.

“They [los pueblos indígenas] they need to have their rights respected on paper and in practice. Even in countries where the law provides for them, there is no guarantee that they will not be undermined by economic interests, which prevail. So they need real protection and real implementation of national and international laws that already exist and that have already been voted on and approved by many governments, “recommends Tauli-Corpuz in Oslo. Among other measures, the Rapporteur demands in her report that States that carry out prompt and impartial investigations of crimes, that obtain the free, prior and informed consent of the owners of the lands on which any project is carried out and that current legislation imposes obligations on companies when there is a risk of violation of human rights, and repeal all legislation that criminalizes the indigenous way of life.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.