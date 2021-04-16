ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The situation in the German intensive care units is coming to a head in the coronavirus pandemic. Thuringia is now asking for help. The news ticker for the corona crisis in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : A dramatic high of over 6,000 corona patients is threatened in the intensive care units.

: A dramatic high of over 6,000 corona patients is threatened in the intensive care units. Thuringia is calling for help to other federal states – Corona intensive care patients are being relocated within the Federal Republic.

Update from April 16, 1:50 p.m .: The Tübingen model project “Opening with Safety” made headlines in the past few weeks, but the project can now continue for the time being. “We will continue to closely monitor the infection process in Tübingen and initially let the project continue,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Social Affairs in Stuttgart on Friday.

The condition for continuing the pilot project is that the seven-day incidence remains stable on site – and not on three

consecutive days exceeded the 100 mark, i.e. 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

“But at the latest when the new Federal Infection Protection Act is officially in force, we will probably interrupt the project

have to, ”said the spokesman.

The model test began on March 16 and should end next Monday. The city had previously requested a termination only with a seven-day incidence of more than 125 on three days in a row, as stated in an application signed by Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens). People in Tübingen can have themselves tested free of charge at several stations – with the certificates of the results, the day tickets, they can then go to shops, the hairdresser or even to theaters and museums. Due to the large crowd from outside, the tests are now limited to people from the Tübingen district.

Corona in Germany: Ulm is postponing school openings for children and young people

Update from April 16, 1:30 p.m .: Schools are to be closed again if the incidence of over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week is reached. Although the city of Ulm is currently still below this value, the city has postponed the planned reopening of the schools for all children and young people for the time being.

However, the city director responsible for education, Gerhard Semler, announced on Friday that it was recommended that schools “should refrain from classroom teaching for the time being”. As the current figures make clear, Ulm recorded an incidence of 190.9 on Thursday, according to the State Health Office.

Semler explained that the background was the experience of the past few days and from the last corona wave, which suggested that “we will quickly reach the incidence of 200”. The head of department emphasized, however, that this was a recommendation, as the legal basis for a ban on face-to-face teaching with an incidence of 200 or more was not yet in place. The state government in Stuttgart wants to update its Corona regulation at the weekend and then incorporate the emergency brake required by the federal government.

Corona in Germany: After arson attack on RKI – police publish photos of unknown people

Update from April 16, 12.20 p.m .: In the fall of 2020, strangers carried out an arson attack on the RKI *, and the police are now publishing pictures of a man. He is suspected of having written a confessional email.

Corona in Germany: Health expert Karl Lauterbach is again campaigning for night exit restrictions

Update from April 16, 10.15 a.m .: The current corona restrictions are still a topic of conversation, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is now again campaigning for the planned evening exit restrictions to be implemented quickly. “It will not be enough on its own, but in no country has it been possible to get a wave under control again with variant B.1.1.7 without also using the instrument of exit restrictions and non-bans” Lauterbach said on Friday when the plans for a “federal emergency brake” were first discussed in the Bundestag.

It is not the time to report complicated concerns, said Lauterbach to the address of FDP leader Christian Lindner. Lindner

had basically backed the planned measures in the Infection Protection Act, but criticized the planned exit restrictions. Lauterbach said: “We need pragmatism, and not mutual clarification of everything that doesn’t work.”

Update from April 16, 7:30 a.m.: General practitioners will in future be able to choose the vaccine for their patients themselves. “You state on the prescription which vaccine you need how many doses,” said the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), according to a report by Rheinische Post. This will apply for the first time to the week from April 26th to May 2nd, for which the federal government will provide vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Astrazeneca. The order quantity per doctor is limited to 18 to 30 Biontech cans and ten to 50 Astrazeneca cans for the week in question.

Corona in Germany – RKI: “Strong increase in the number of cases continues”

Update from April 16, 6 a.m.: The health authorities in Germany reported 25,831 new corona infections and 247 further deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the data on the RKI dashboard on Friday morning. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

“After a temporary decline in the number of cases over the Easter holidays, the strong increase in the number of cases continues,” can be read in the current RKI Corona management report. They rose particularly sharply in the younger age groups.

According to the RKI, the nationwide 7-day incidence is 160.1 (previous day: 160). The RKI estimates the nationwide 7-day R-value at 1.18 (previous day: 1.11), as can be seen from the current management report. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 118 more people. “The 7-day R-value is above 1. This still means a significant increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona: stations full! Call for help from Thuringia – neighboring federal states have to accept intensive care patients

First report from April 16, 2021

Munich / Berlin / Jena – In the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic *, Thuringia has to be the first federal state to have seriously ill corona * patients flown to other federal states. Because: The intensive care units are completely overcrowded. Report that ARD and ZDF coincidentally on Thursday evening (April 15th).

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * and the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, Lothar Wieler, reported at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday morning that, because of the high number of Covid 19 cases and the Corona mutations, how the Brazilian variant * only ten percent of the intensive care beds in Germany are free.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: the intensive care units in Thuringia are full

In Thuringia, the situation is particularly dramatic – for example, patients from Jena are now being transferred to other federal states. "We have been in a state of emergency for weeks," said Prof. Michael Bauer from Jena University Hospital in ZDF's "heute journal": "Half of my beds are occupied by seriously ill Covid patients." And: The patients are therefore getting younger and younger.

We have been in a state of emergency for weeks.

For example, he said he had “a 32-year-old fitness trainer lying on the ward on ventilation”. It comes “to the most serious illnesses in young patients in the middle of life”. To him is “fear and anxiety”. Other federal states would see the patients in intensive care units in two to three weeks. “Our backs are against the wall,” said Bauer.

Rostock: Help among federal states – a corona intensive care patient from Saxony is loaded from a helicopter into an ambulance. (Symbol photo) © Bernd Wüstneck / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: New high in occupied intensive care beds

In mid-April, with currently 20,975 intensive care beds occupied, a new high was reached in the pandemic – and the trend is rising. On Thursday, 29,426 new infections with the virus were counted within 24 hours, the nationwide 7-day incidence * was 160.1 at the same time.

