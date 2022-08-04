They will continue to believe in him, because today they have no other alternative. Florestan.

Those in power reach a level where they are convinced that what they do and say in secret will remain secret forever and they not only deceive, but also cover up the truth with their official versions. A good number of these agreements and secret conversations are known when one of its protagonists writes his memoirs, always to give his version of the events.

This is the case of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his main adviser. In his book Breaking History, Memoirs of the White House, he tells how his unpresentable father-in-law quickly doubled down on Marcelo Ebrard, and with him President López Obrador, just by announcing that he would increase tariffs on Mexican exports.

Your trick worked, Kushner writes that he told Trump, ten minutes later Ebrard was calling me, he showed me all his cards and agreed that in exchange for canceling the tariffs, the Mexican government would deploy 25,000 soldiers to contain migration.

Then he tells how Jesús Seade, the operator for the T-MEC of López Obrador, then president-elect, but in office, teased him. He says that they were surprised when there was already an agreement to move the end of the treaty to 16 years, and he proposed that it go to twelve years. When he left, we looked at each other, Kushner and Luis Videgaray, and we laughed.

Given all this, yesterday Ebrard came out to reject it with an argument that, although it may be true, is not convincing: The book is a campaign document for Trump’s re-election, and they wanted ours to be a safe third country, which formally it is true, but in fact not so much: Stay in Mexico.

PATCHWORK

1.- DEDICATION.- The morenista majority of the Veracruz congress pleased Palacio and modified the state constitution so that Rocío Nahle would be the next governor of the state, if she wins the elections on June 24. Despicable was the response of PAN legislators who said that not even playing the jarocha would she arrive The political conversation has reached these levels;

2. MISERY.- A portrait of the lack of vision of the State of governments and businessmen, is that Monterrey, cradle of Mexican industrialization and today a model of progress and modernity, is experiencing this disaster due to the lack of water, which, in addition, has caused them to begin risky protests and even confrontations; Y

3. COSTS.- Secretary Rogelio Ramírez de la O., revealed the costs in 2022 to combat inflation: 574 thousand 874 million pesos. There are three main items: 430 billion in gasoline subsidies, 73 billion in the electricity industry and 69 billion in social programs. We will see in five months if the cost resolved the most important thing, lowering inflation, which would certainly have been higher if it hadn’t been for these subsidies.

