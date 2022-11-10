Senate races in Nevada and Arizona are still undecided, as Democratic incumbents try to fend off Republican rivals, with thousands of uncounted votes that could take days to count.

The fate of the Senate may lead to a run-off election in Georgia for the second time in two years, as the Edison Research Foundation expects that neither the Democratic candidate and current Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker will obtain the 50 percent needed to avoid the run-off on December 6.

in numbers

Republicans are close to winning the 218 seats needed to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats, with 208 seats now in their possession, according to forecasts by Edison Research.

But a Reuters analysis of forecasts by leading nonpartisan pollsters shows that 23 of the 53 most competitive races had yet to be decided by Wednesday afternoon, raising the prospect that the final outcome will remain unknown for some time.

Even a slim majority in the House of Representatives would allow Republicans to clamp down on Democratic President Joe Biden over the next two years, blocking legislation and launching potentially politically damaging investigations.

Biden pledged during a White House news conference to work with Republicans, and said he understood that voters were disappointed despite the surprisingly competitive performance of Democrats.

“The American people have made it clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be willing to work with me as well,” Biden said, stressing that he was considering running for re-election in 2024 but said he would make a final decision early next year.

The Republicans were unable to achieve the landslide victory they sought, as the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the midterm elections that often rock the president, whatever party he belongs to.

electoral mood

The findings suggest that voters are punishing Biden for the hyperinflationary economy, while also opposing Republican efforts to ban abortion and casting doubt on the nation’s vote count.

The poor performance of some Donald Trump-backed candidates, including Walker, also reflects a desire to avoid chaos like that caused by the former Republican president, raising questions about the feasibility of his potential candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

Biden portrayed Tuesday’s election as a “test of American democracy,” at a time when hundreds of Republican candidates have embraced Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election has been “stolen.”

“It was a good day, I think, for democracy,” Biden said.

Fears that far-right poll monitors were committing acts of violence or disrupting polling stations have not materialized, and the head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jane Easterly, said she had seen no evidence that any voting system had been hacked.

Democrats win in Pennsylvania

Republican control of the Senate would give them the power to block Biden’s candidates for judicial and administrative posts, but in a decisive victory for Democrats, Jon Fetterman grabbed a Republican-controlled seat in the Pennsylvania Senate, defeating the famous retired surgeon, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, and boosting his party’s chances of winning. Retain control of the board.

Democrats also had their share of embarrassment, with New York Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democrats’ re-election committee, conceding losing the race.

And if Republicans take control of either chamber, they plan to seek to lower the costs of Social Security and Medicare safety net programs and make tax cuts enacted in 2017 permanent.

They can also use a federal debt ceiling as leverage, to demand severe spending cuts and cuts in aid to Ukraine.

The party that occupies the White House usually loses seats in the elections in the middle of a president’s first four-year term, and Biden suffers double approval ratings.

US stock indices fell, on Wednesday, as the state of uncertainty affected the morale of dealers.

Mixed results for Trump

Results have been mixed for Trump, who has played an active role in pushing Republican candidates to run for Congress, strongly hinting at the possibility of a third race for the presidency in 2024.

Republicans took victory in Ohio, where author J.D. Vance won a Senate seat, retaining control of the state seat, but Doug Mastriano, another Trump ally, was handily defeated in the race for Pennsylvania’s governor.

Meanwhile, Edison Research predicted the re-election of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main potential Republican challenger in the 2024 elections, outperforming the Democratic challenger by about 20 percentage points.

Elections are held for 35 seats in the Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as more than 30 races for state governorships.

The main issue weighing on Democrats is high annual inflation, which reached 8.2 percent, the highest rate in 40 years.