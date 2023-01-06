Resident Evil remakes have been quite an interesting series of products. While the reimaginings of the first two games added new sections, when it came to the adventure against Nemesis, many fans bristled at the lack of content that was present in the PS1 classic, but not in the remake. Fortunately, this will not be the case with the remake of resident evil 4.

Through a new interview with the developers in EDGE magazine, it has been confirmed that the remake of resident evil 4 will have all original content, and no section has been removed. This was a concern that fans had, especially considering the radical change that can be seen in the third section of the GameCube original.

The developers have not only indicated that they plan to keep everything we saw in the Village, Castle and Island of the original title, but this last section will also have new content. Although no further details were provided, It is very likely that these changes are focused on giving a greater touch of survival horror to this area.

As you will remember, the Villa and the Castle of resident evil 4 they are areas where classic survival horror was still palpable. However, when Leon arrives on the Island, this is replaced by constant action sectionswhich broke with the tone that the game had up to that moment.

We remind you that the remake of resident evil 4 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2023. On related topics, Capcom is canceling two fan-made Resident Evil remakes. Similarly, here you can check our review of Shadows of Rose, the DLC of Resident Evil Village.

Editor’s Note:

I’m very excited for the remake of resident evil 4. I can’t wait to see all the changes and improvements that have been made to the game. In this sense, I hope that the last section will have more horror sections, and less action.

Via: GamingBolt