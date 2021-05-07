D.FB President Fritz Keller does not resign despite the unambiguous vote of no confidence by the amateur representatives. The 64-year-old apologized on Friday. However, he does not want to give up the leadership of the German Football Association voluntarily. “I respect the vote of the conference of regional and state associations and take it very seriously. I deeply regret my affect-laden derailment and ask for your forgiveness again, “Keller was quoted in a DFB announcement.

“I will of course face the responsible sports court and, if necessary, the federal court, in an ongoing process that, according to the chairman, should be concluded in May,” it said. He stood up for more transparency in the DFB and its committees. “The existing organizational challenges of the DFB and the urgent questions about the internal structure and cooperation in the DFB leadership must now be approached openly. The public demands that urgent questions be dealt with and clarified. I will not avoid the upcoming discussions, ”said Keller.

It is important to him to “personally pave the way for the DFB to be run with the integrity and transparency that football deserves and that is necessary to develop its full social strength again.”

The presidents of the state and regional associations in the DFB had withdrawn their trust in Keller. After an uproar in a presidium meeting in the past few days, Keller was in need of an explanation. The ethics committee discussed Keller’s statement and presented the result to the DFB sports court for a decision on Monday. General Secretary Friedrich Curtius had also been withdrawn from trust.

Last Friday, at a meeting of the presidium, Keller had referred to Rainer Koch as “Freisler” and thus equated him with Roland Freisler, the chairman of the People’s Court under National Socialism. Keller then apologized to Koch.