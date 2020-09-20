Highlights: Opposition brought no-confidence motion against Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Harivansh’s attitude hurt democratic traditions and processes: Congress

Both agricultural bills passed from Rajya Sabha, uproar fiercely

new Delhi

The uproar over the bills related to farmers is increasing. While the Agriculture Bill has also been passed in the Rajya Sabha amidst a loud uproar by opposition MPs, the Opposition has now moved a no-confidence motion against Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Regarding the no-confidence motion, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel said that he (Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh) should protect democratic traditions, but instead, his attitude has damaged democratic traditions and processes today. He said that in view of this attitude of Harvansh, we decided to bring a motion of no confidence against him.

Fierce commotion

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services. There was a lot of uproar in the House on these Bills before it was passed by voice. The MPs reached Vail shouting slogans. Forgetting the threat of Kovid-19, there was also a bang. The opposition called it a ‘black day’. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said it was a ‘murder of democracy’.

BJP told opposition ‘anti-farmer’

On the other hand, on passing the Agriculture Bill, BJP President JP Nadda said that ‘the government under Narendra Modi has freed the farmers from the injustice of the last 70 years’. On the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, he said, ‘Opposition parties are anti-farmer. Instead of being part of the process, he tried to stop the emancipation of the farmers. BJP condemns his antics.