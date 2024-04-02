Government, the Salvini-Santanche cases and the risks for the majority. The oppositions ready to “trip”

The government Melons has to face a key moment, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the motions of no confidence presented by the opposition against Daniela will be discussed in Parliament Santanchè and Matteo Salvini, two pillars of the current executive. If the majority fears for possible backlash, the opposition instead hopes for a coup. All the group leaders I'm working to make sure that there are no empty desksevery vote could be decisive, but in the majority there is also fear for the snipers. The motions relate to investigations against Santanché on the alleged fraud against INPS and for Salviniinstead, concern the relations of the leader of the League with the Russia.

The goal of League And Brothers of Italy – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – would be to control each other. Voting on the two no-confidence votes one after the other would allow the two groups to unite around their respective ministers and avoid some excellent defections and some missing votes. On the other hand the two motions of no confidence they embarrass each other's government allies. It is no coincidence that the Northern League deputy Stefano Candianispeaking with Il Fatto, asked the step backwards by the Minister of Tourism “before sentencing, to avoid embarrassment for the government”. But the motion against Santanchè could also be postponed to next week, maybe next Tuesday. And it would probably be one positive slip for FdI: at Palazzo Chigi judicial news is expected soon and therefore defending the minister in Parliament and then discharging her a moment later it could turn out to be an own goal.