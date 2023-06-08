Thursday, June 8, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



The potholes on the roads of Orihuela Costa, far from being filled, it seems that they will continue to grow. The tender launched a month ago does not seem to have finished bearing fruit. After the opening of the envelopes containing the offers on May 17, the contracting table has verified that there are no companies willing to supply the City Council with some of the necessary materials and has proposed declaring the contest void in its lots one and two. , those corresponding to bituminous mixtures and irrigations and those of construction materials. Within the first there are up to four types of compounds that serve to bind the asphalt layers and, in the second, you can find everything from sand, gravel or cement to curbs, tiles or prefabricated manholes. Both parties are valued at 36,036.82 euros (VAT included) in the case of bituminous materials and 42,720.74 for construction materials.

By contrast, lots three and four have found companies willing to serve them. In the case of lot three, with a base bidding budget of 25,634.79 euros, only one company has submitted an offer. Suministros Industriales Viangea, SL is today the only company willing to supply municipal brigades with all kinds of hardware material to make traffic signals, pipes or beacons.

Lot four, painting, is the one that has found the most bidders. Up to six companies choose to get this part of the contract valued at 62,932.00 euros. This is how the proposals of Mr. Juan José Campos Días, Serovial SL, Landecolor SA, Akra-Señal SL, Pinturas Alejo Centro Asesor SL, and, once again, Suministros Industriales Viangea SL concur.

The technical specifications document states that “the determination of the annual bidding base budget for the contract has been carried out taking into account the consumption in previous years of the materials” used in the maintenance of the coastal roads. However, it is clear that with the upward trend in the prices of materials in the last year, these funds would not be enough, at least in the eyes of the companies in the sector. The contract as a whole has a base budget of 276,569.84 euros to be executed in one year, extendable for one more.

The company that currently provides the road maintenance service, Zaplana Caselles, is currently in litigation with the City Council on account of an alleged crime of prevarication that the company accuses the dismissed Councilor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera. The company and the PP accuse the mayor of Ciudadanos of pressuring through a subordinate for Zaplana Caselles to do work and commissions outside the specifications. For his part, Noguera argues that the company would be the one who would not have complied with the specifications by not having a supply ship on the coast to provide the service and divert some of its workers to Torrevieja with municipal means.

Be that as it may, the house continues without sweeping and the residents, especially from the urbanizations of Orihuela Costa, add years to their protests due to the deficiencies in services, not only maintenance of sidewalks and roads, but also cleaning, waste and care of parks and gardens. A matter of the latter for which Noguera and the current Councilor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, are also being investigated for another alleged crime of prevarication.