Ciudad Juárez— The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, declined to comment this morning on the attempted arrest of Javier Corral in Mexico City.

“As I said, I’m going to practice my English: no comments,” said the Morena mayor in response to a question in response to the media during the start of the third edition of the Firefighter Endurance Tests at the Parque Extremo.

This is the mayor’s first public appearance after a vacation period.

The councillor limited himself to answering questions about the works of the administration he heads and the event.