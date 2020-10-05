The co-founder of the collective “Restons ouvert” welcomes the change in tone of the authorities vis-à-vis restaurant owners.

Stéphane Manigold, co-founder and spokesperson for the collective “Restons ouvert”, at the head of four gourmet restaurants in Paris, greeted Monday, October 5 on franceinfo the “victory” restaurateurs after the new more restrictive announcements from the prefect of Paris to fight against Covid-19 in the capital and its inner suburbs. Bars will have to close from Tuesday, but restaurants will be able to remain open under strict sanitary measures.

“In the beginning, we must not forget, we were the scapegoats, we were singled out. And today, we can see it clearly, it is a victory, welcomes Stéphane Manigold.

It is common sense that takes over. Stéphane Manigold from the collective “Restons ouvert”to franceinfo

“The reality is that restaurants are safe places when sanitary protocols are followed. It’s better to eat out than to have events at home.”, assures the restaurateur.

The business manager has become famous since he opposed Axa and won a case for his operating losses related to Covid-19 to be compensated by the insurer. “The scientific body, in a fairly general way, has emerged from this caricature of the restoration. Basically, a scapegoat was needed”, he repeated.

Stéphane Manigold underlines a change of tone among the authorities: “We can note a fine development since the establishments whose main activity is the sale of meals” may “stay open at the usual times. I believe that the government listened to us on the need to remain open, but to remain open with an acceptable economic model. Putting curfews at 10 p.m. was perfectly unbearable, especially in cities like Paris “, he said.