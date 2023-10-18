On May 31st he turned 93, he is certainly one of the most well-known and celebrated characters in the world of cinema and the only one to whom an asteroid was even named after it.

Clint Eastwood for some time he has reduced, if not canceled, his public outings, so much so as to raise suspicions about his state of health. Fertile ground for serial propagators of fake news, like the latest one that is circulating, not to mention invading thousands of WhatsApp profiles: “Rest in peace, Clint Eastwood”. False news, indeed: Eastwood is not dead. But anyway, the screenshot of the non-news continues to circulate from smartphone to smartphone thanks to a frenetic word of mouth.