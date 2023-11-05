Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

There is political agreement on the goal of getting Ukrainian refugees onto the job market more quickly. (Symbolic image) © Oliver Berg

Why German districts want to cut off citizens’ money for refugees from Ukraine, what speaks for it and which decision was the “completely wrong” one.

Berlin – According to official data, only around 20 percent of Ukrainian refugees in Germany work. Around 700,000 of them receive citizen’s benefit. A thorn in the side of the German districts. They are therefore calling for benefit cuts for future refugees from Ukraine.

“War refugees from Ukraine who are new to Germany should no longer receive immediate citizenship benefits, but should instead receive benefits in accordance with the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act,” explained their President, Reinhard Sager (CDU), the position of the 294 districts in October.

Districts demand: No more citizen’s money for Ukrainian refugees

Matthias Jendricke (SPD), district administrator in Nordhausen, Thuringia, now also makes a similar statement. In an interview he explained to the Mirror, the experience with the Ukrainian refugees was “pretty sobering”. The federal government’s decision in June 2022 that Ukrainian refugees would receive citizen’s benefit instead of asylum seeker benefits was “the completely wrong decision”.

“That made it too nice for them,” Jendricke continued. “The sofa is simply more comfortable than the German course.” Joachim Walter (CDU), district administrator in the Tübingen district in Baden-Württemberg, made similar comments to the Mirror: “The willingness of refugees from Ukraine to work has decreased significantly with the switch to citizen’s money,” he said.

Citizens’ money creates “false incentives for refugees” – experts consider this to be implausible

He also blames the “high payments” for this: “That doesn’t necessarily motivate people to work here.” Similar statements can be found within the ranks of the traffic light coalition. Bundestag member Frank Schäffler (FDP), for example, said: Citizens’ money creates “false incentives for refugees – including those from Ukraine”.

While Sager, Walter and Schäffler largely reflect the tenor within the CDU and FDP, SPD man Jendricke is swimming more against the tide in the red-green part of the traffic light coalition. Party colleague and member of the Bundestag Helge Lindh told the Daily Mirror: “What won’t help us are benefit cuts and propaganda against refugees.”

Labor market experts also consider this reasoning to be implausible. The difference to the benefits that asylum seekers receive is far too small: due to the citizen’s benefit regulation, Ukrainian refugees receive 502 euros per month instead of 410 euros.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Refugees from Ukraine: Doubt that the difference of 92 euros makes “the big difference”.

Herbert Brücker, head of the migration, integration and international labor market research department at the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research, cannot imagine that a difference of 92 euros makes “a big difference” in willingness to work, he explains to the Daily Mirror. He mostly suspects other reasons behind the low employment rate. Around 70 percent of unemployed Ukrainian refugees are currently attending language courses or doing training.

“Of course, these people are not really available to the job market,” he told the Daily Mirror further. Around 80 percent of the refugees are women with children who have to ensure their care without older relatives or acquaintances. Finding a daycare place is already difficult for German families, but it is even more difficult for refugees.

Potential of around 400,000 refugees from Ukraine “who are currently on citizen’s allowance”

In addition, although the level of education among Ukrainian refugees is “very high”, there are problems with the recognition of their professional qualifications. The Ukrainian education system is very different from the German one. As a result, for example, fully trained Ukrainian nurses would lack practical training elements for their recognition in Germany, Brücker explained.

There is political agreement at least with regard to the goal of getting Ukrainian refugees with the prospect of staying on the job market more quickly. According to Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), this involves a potential of around 400,000 people “who are currently on citizen benefit and have already acquired language skills”. The “job turbo” now needs to be turned on for them, said Heil.

Refugee policy: Refugees from Ukraine should also work

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) also spoke out in favor of faster integration of refugees into the labor market. “We should give refugees the right to work instead of preventing them from working,” he told the Editorial Network Germany (RND). In his opinion, this would also help “to ensure that society’s hatred of refugees can no longer be served.”

Next week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the 16 Prime Ministers will discuss how to proceed with refugee policy. The Pro Asyl organization is calling on the federal government to make decisions that go beyond small, supposed improvements. “What is necessary is that all work bans are completely abolished,” said Pro Asyl’s refugee policy spokesman Tareq Alaows. (n/a)