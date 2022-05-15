You remember him before her, and you remember him two years ago when that pandemic swept the world and frightened him, and you know his honest words, short letters with great meaning, a sentence that was comprehensive, prohibitive, necessary, complete, and it summarized many things, and sang useful explanations, a short sentence said by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed reassured the people, pounding on his chest, which bore a lot for us and for us: “Do not worry about them.” Perhaps this sentence will remain for eternity. She welcomed the one to come, accompanied the depositor, and made the patience of the days and nights of the years of embers and hardship an aid to overcome, and a motive to defeat the ordeal. People are the value of that short sentence, and its impact and impact on the souls, at that time the people’s prayer was: As long as “Abu Khaled” .. and may God bless you with a crown on the heads, and an asset for the Emirates and humanity, and I wish you would only see joy, and hear nothing but goodness.

Today I see that sentence being repeated, for the homeland in the midst of its bereavement with the departure of its leader, the maker of the state of empowerment, the heart of good and the white palm, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and it will appear on the pages of the days and its coming: “No Chile is important, O Emirates.” By making excellence and raising the banner of glory, from Zayed, Khalifa and Muhammad, the Emirates is the most precious will from a brother, father and grandfather. The Emirates is a homeland that does not accept calculation and does not accept counting. In the name of Abu Khaled, if you raise peace or pledge allegiance to the covenant, it seeks nothing but the homeland, and does not accept anything but joy. People, their security and happiness.

A state built by the founders from the early ancestors, with the fatigue and misery of the days, and pursued its good path, the successors of the visionaries and visionaries with all humility and patience, and continuing the day by night, and taking control of its affairs today from behind after the predecessor, and swearing that the Emirates will remain a stubborn number, an advanced center, and a unique achievement, the good in it , for her and others, and evil far from her, and far from others, the Emirates after the fiftieth year, and in the era of “Muhammad” Al-Amin will witness its third and leaping renaissance, not only on earth, but towards space, virtual space, a world of artificial intelligence, and the pursuit of the human mind in its inventiveness. The future, and the destruction of the time system for the sake of a different person, recovering, striving for happiness, far from pain and worry, and the pain left by the days.

Fifty years of giving and extending a helping hand to a friend and brother, far and near, and that beautiful and common thing between us and the other in humanity without distinction between religion, culture and gender, because the Emirates is a model of tolerance and living in peace, love and security, the visitor sees this, and the one who is far from it hears this. Its approach, its slogan, and under its roof live more than 200 nationalities, which know nothing but brotherhood, justice, equality and complete security.

Fifty years, what after fifty, other than good omens, dreams of success and excellence, and high hopes for the best and best for the people of this country, and for future generations, and as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed once said: We will celebrate after years the last barrel of oil we export, and we will not be alarmed, because we We planned this celebration, and we will not back down because the oil has run out or its time has expired, because we knew that, and we built a new renaissance without it, and in its absence, our real investment in people and in strengthening the foundations of the nation.

Fifty years we spent with the challenge, and the dream competition, and the next fifty years we will race with ourselves first, and with the developed countries second, because we will not heed the nonsense of the enemies of success, nor the words of the bidders, nor the foam of praisers, nor the suspicions of haters, the UAE is a green tree, shady and an umbrella, and its good reaches the near and the stranger Under the leadership of wisdom its goal, and guidance its guidance, bears and paralyzes anxiety, and does not shed tears in the eyes of a person, and does not ache for a homeland, which is the dearest place.