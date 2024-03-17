Sonja de Pauw Gerlings received a call from a woman who worked at the Child Protection Council. Could she present something to her on behalf of a good friend? Something that really bothered him? In the late eighties, Sonja de Pauw Gerlings was a juvenile judge in Rotterdam. And that friend was a pediatrician in what was then called the Dijkzigt Hospital. A girl had been brought in there for the 25th time with strange wounds, a girl of less than three. De Pauw Gerlings (76), last week at her home in Rotterdam: “He thought the mother was behind it. If he could come over and talk about it.”

What kind of wounds?

She then points from her waist to her thighs. “Stab wounds, probably caused by needles and scissors. The pediatrician came to see me in court and said: after 25 times I still have to do something. Yes, I would think so, I said. After ten times it would have been possible as far as I was concerned. Or after three times. A child can fall into a pair of scissors once, or twice. But so often? Yes, yes, he said, he thought so too and that was why they had hung a camera at the door of that girl's room in the hospital.”

Is that allowed?

“No, not without reporting it. The images could therefore not serve as evidence. But they did show that the girl had new wounds if the mother had been with her. So yes, that seemed clear.”

She tells the story following the criminal case against Sarah V., who is suspected of attempted murder of her daughter, now three, shortly after her birth, and of serious abuse of her son, now seven, also from birth. The Public Prosecution Service has demanded eleven years in prison. The court in Utrecht will give its ruling this Tuesday. Sarah V., a doctor and previously trained as an anesthesiologist, is said to have diluted her daughter's expressed breast milk with water and poisoned it with an anti-diarrheal medicine. She allegedly gave her son too little nutrition, as a result of which he did not grow and the doctors treated him for an intestinal disease. Sarah V. denies everything. Her lawyers are asking for an acquittal.

Previously, this form of child abuse was called Münchhausen syndrome by proxy, but doctors now speak of child abuse by falsification. Parents, usually mothers, invent, imitate or inflict symptoms of a disease in a child. Rian Teeuw, pediatrician at the AMC and specialized in child abuse, said earlier NRC that every pediatrician knows such cases. Yet it often remains a matter of suspicion. No doctor wants to wrongly accuse parents and abuse due to falsification is so difficult to prove that it is rarely reported to Veilig Thuis, let alone a criminal case. The criminal case against Sarah V. is therefore exceptional. And complex, said the presiding judge on the last day of the trial, Tuesday, February 13. Therefore, she said, the court took longer than expected to reach a verdict.

After the conversation with Sonja de Pauw Gerlings, the pediatrician of the girl with the stab wounds reported the matter to the Child Protection Council, which asked the court for a supervision order with out-of-home placement. “It was the first case in the Netherlands in which there was a suspicion of Münchhausen by proxy,” she says. “Almost nothing was known about it.” She looked into the English-language medical literature that had been published on the subject and determined that the mother had some key characteristics of women who abuse their children in this way. Intelligent, worked in healthcare, abused by her father in her youth. “But you have to be careful with that kind of knowledge,” she says. “It's not evidence.”

If you were sure that Sarah V.'s children were no longer in danger: what would you do to them if you locked up their mother?

So?

“She lived alone with her daughter and I asked her if she often had visitors at home. She should have said yes, because then someone else could have inflicted those injuries on her daughter. But she said no, and then I said, I can't prove you did it and I don't have to. You failed to prevent it. You were unable to prevent it 25 times. Your daughter is not safe with you and so she must leave you.”

And this is how it happened?

“Yes. The girl went to a children's home. Years later I started talking to a psychiatrist who had treated her and asked what had become of her. Her intelligence had kept her going, he said. But a normal life, no. From her waist to her thighs: all scar tissue.”

The mother was not criminally prosecuted?

“No one thought about that at the time. A mother who did something like that: completely unimaginable. He had to be seriously disturbed, more patient than villain. There is no criminal prosecution involved. Abusing children in this way is still completely incomprehensible, but we now know that there are mothers who do it, systematically and deliberately. And then criminal prosecution is appropriate.”

A few years later, Sonja de Pauw Gerlings received a call from a doctor who did not want to give his name or the name of the hospital where he worked. He told about two children who had to be admitted again and again with symptoms of poisoning. He had the distinct impression that it was because of the mother. “There really was no other option,” he said, than for her to administer something to her children. He didn't talk about the father. But he didn't want to report it, he said, because then the mother would go to jail. I said: if what you think is true, then the children must be brought to safety.”

Why did he want to prevent the mother from going to jail?

“I asked that too and he said he didn't want to betray her. He was her confidant. I said: but the mother is not your patient, is she? Please do report it. Give her name or the names of the children so I can do something. Or do you say: then the children just die? I later informed the Child Protection Council. He didn't report it.”

Doctors who make a report are often followed by complaints from parents.

“Yes, and I suspect that a lot of suffering remains hidden because of that.”

How do the judges in Utrecht reach a judgment about Sarah V.?

“I don't know that, of course, but I can imagine the conversations in such a complex case. I have personally experienced a few times when two of the three judges thought differently than I did. If you think it should be an acquittal and the others don't think so, then you continue until you have convinced everyone. You don't judge someone if you're not really sure. So you put your lists of arguments next to each other: what is the evidence for, what is the evidence against, you talk and you talk, and you continue the next day, sometimes the whole week. Or longer. But ultimately you have to make a statement and then you have to dare. You may have to say something that will be very annoying to the people sitting in front of you. It takes courage and that is difficult for some judges. Judges are cautious people. They continue to deliberate for a long time.”

A punishment is not solely for retaliation, but must also prevent recurrence

What does Sarah V. need more courage for: acquittal or conviction?

“I don't dare say.”

If you are convicted, you take the mother away from the children.

“That shouldn't play a role. But it does. If you were sure that the children were no longer in danger, I would think: what are you doing to them by locking up their mother? Proven or not proven, that is in the foreground. The breast milk was poisoned, I understand from the newspaper. If it is proven that she did that, then it undermines everything she says about it. It only has to be one little thing and her whole reasoning collapses.”

And then? Eleven years, as the Public Prosecution Service demands?

“Judges first determine whether there is sufficient evidence, then whether the offense and the suspect are punishable, and only then will it be discussed which punishment is appropriate. As far as I understand from the newspaper, the actions towards the girl can be proven and the suspicion of serious abuse of the boy is difficult to substantiate. You could end up with five or six years. A punishment is not solely for retaliation, but must also prevent recurrence. And the punishment should not be higher than necessary. What purpose does the punishment serve here?”

