Treviso, all doctors in procession: no treatment for the sick. The case

The anger of the cancer patients to Trevisomocked by the patronal feast of St. Liberalwhich ironically is dedicated to get sick hey fragile. In Treviso – we read in the newspaper – one cannot take care of oneself during the party of the patron saint. Especially if it falls the April 27thperfectly between May 25th and May 1st, ideal for setting the days off of healthcare personnel. The day is considered as one Sundayof one day holiday. AND the Ulss communicates that “telephone bookings, outpatient activities, services of the socio-health districts, vaccine centers and Covid points will not be active”. You can only insure emergencies e urgent interventions.

Too bad – continues the newspaper – that among these not be contemplatedfor example, the beginning of a chemotherapy of cancer patients who certainly don’t have the time to postpone treatment. Not even if it’s about few days. Adding insult to injury: San Liberale, the patron saint to be celebrated by closing the clinics, was the protector of the frail and the sick. Not those who celebrate it. Many complaints. But it’s one thing if they come from patients who hoped to be able to do the blood tests routine, where one day more or one day less, do not change their fortunes. Another thing is if they come from patients in emergency (and those due to start chemo are) which however are not considered an emergency. Knowing that the Ulss had announced the closure for days is not consoling.

