On March 31, the process of formulating the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2024 with the publication of the pre-criteria that presents the various scenarios on the macroeconomic variables for the following year and priority programs. Based on this, on June 30 of the present, the Executive sent to the Chamber of Deputies the authorized programmatic structure which is essentially the programs to which they can be assigned financial resources for the next budget.

The next step is that on September 8 the Secretary of Finance send to congress for its analysis, discussion and modification the economic package that considers: general criteria of economic policy, initiative of the income law, tax miscellany and the PEF. October 31 is the deadline for the senators approve the Income Law and on November 15 for the Deputies approve the PEF.

The main support of agricultural public policies is derived from the budget authorized in the PEF for him Concurrent Special Program for the Field and specifically the Budget assigned to SADER based on the authorized programmatic structure.

It has already been commented in previous publications that from 2020 to date, the programs that were oriented to commercial agriculture have been eliminated from the programmatic structure of the budget, which practically culminated this year with the elimination of National Finance for Rural Development and the withdrawal for the first time of the Federal government in the regulation of the corn market, implementing for the first time a support scheme with SEGALMEX for small producers that attends only 25 percent of the production.

The recently published programmatic structure does not contemplate changes and therefore it is proposed that the same programs operate as the 2023this means a continuity of public policies for our sector for the 2024 and an abandonment to the development of commercial agriculture, despite the fact that in most of the country and particularly in Sinaloa this agricultural year, serious marketing problems are occurring in the different basic crops such as corn, sorghum, wheat and beanswhich this situation is causing, as has been said, problems in overdue portfolios and impacts on regional economies.

Programs being considered for next year in the SADER They are: Food Health and Safety, Guaranteed Prices for Basic Food Products, Fertilizers, Production for Well-being, Fishing Promotion, Social Milk Supply (Liconsa), Rural Supply (Diconsa), which, as has been commented on other occasions, These programs are aimed at small producersmainly to self-sufficiency agriculture, except for Health, which is a transversal program for the entire sector.

It is important to recognize that surely in terms of investment projects, continuity resources will be allocated to construction at the Baluarte Presidio project Santa María Dam and the termination of Picachos Dam Irrigation Districtwhich is in the Infrastructure for the Modernization and Rehabilitation of Technified Irrigation branch and will be a trigger for the development of the south of the state of Sinaloa.

As CAADESwe will insist that it be considered at least for the 2024within the program Guarantee Prices, a component to support medium-sized producers of staple crops, mainly corn and sorghum, which will make our sector viable and reinforce the program for small and medium-sized wheat producers. Likewise, we will insist to avoid reductions in real terms in the Food Health and Safety program and to be able to maintain our sanitary status.

For our part, we will once again call on the Federal Deputies once the discussion process begins in the Chamber of Deputies with the purpose of sensitizing them with the evidence of the events of this year, of the strategic importance of our sector in national food sovereignty.

Marte Vega Román, president of CAADES

