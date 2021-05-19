The Minister of Public Health, Jesús Aguirre, has stated that only when immunization reaches 70% (herd immunity) will mask use in exteriors be relaxed.

His statement follows that of the Head of Infectious Diseases Department, Doctor Fernando Simón, concerning the possible elimination of outdoor, mask wearings in “not many days.”

The Council considers that the surgical mask is society’s best “weapon” against the virus, apart from the vaccine.

Minister Aguirre contradicted Dr Simon by stating that until 70% of the population is immunized against Coronavirus, mask use will continue as it is in Andalucia.

“Let us not be distracted by the siren calls,” he said, calling for people to act responsibly because “the virus is still out there.”

He urged special care during this time of wedding, christening and communion celebrations, as well as gatherings in general.

Editorial comment: as 70% immunization is calculated to be reached during July, it means that wearing masks outdoors will be with us during the height of summer, as was the case last year.

