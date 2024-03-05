There is currently no change in the leading index of the Deutsche Börse. While Lufthansa misses out on the hoped-for return, another company can only just maintain its place.

When the most important German stock market indices were checked, there were no changes for the Dax Image: Reuters

DGerman Lufthansa will have to wait for a return to the leading index, the Dax. When the most important German stock market indices were checked, there were no changes in the league of the 40 most important stock market stocks, as the Deutsche Börse announced on Tuesday evening. The online fashion retailer Zalando, which was considered the first candidate for relegation, narrowly maintained its place in the Dax.

There are two newcomers in the MDax of the 50 next largest stocks: the biotech company Morphosys, which is about to be taken over by the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, is moving up, as is the industrial service provider Bilfinger. They replace the automotive supplier Vitesco and the kitchen equipment supplier Rational, which are completely excluded from the DAX indices for formal reasons.