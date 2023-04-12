Due to scarcity, the rents of newly-occupied private sector homes continue to rise. There is no question of a turnaround, as in the owner-occupied housing market, in the private rental sector, according to the latest figures from housing platform Pararius.

Rents for new residents have risen again in the five largest cities and in 75 percent of medium-sized cities. According to the latest inventory by Pararius, rents in the first quarter were 2.5 percent higher than a year ago.

The Hague takes the cake. Rental properties there rose by 6.4 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The square meter price rose above 18 euros for the first time: new tenants paid 18.19 euros per square meter per month.

Prices also rose in Amsterdam in the first quarter. New tenants paid 5.8 percent more for a home in the private sector, which amounts to 25.68 euros per square meter per month. In Rotterdam, where private sector rental homes became 4.8 percent more expensive compared to a year ago, new tenants paid an average of 17.91 euros per square meter per month.

In Eindhoven, the square meter price rose to 17.28 per square meter per month, which is 2.3 percent more than a year ago. Utrecht experienced a percentage price increase of 1.4 percent compared to last year. A rented house in the private sector cost 19.83 euros per square meter per month.

Medium-sized cities

Rents in the private sector continue to rise not only in the largest cities, but also in many medium-sized cities. According to the latest Pararius Rent Monitor, rents went up in almost 75 percent of medium-sized cities. Director Jasper de Groot of Pararius is not surprised. “This is to be expected if you look at the accumulation of tax reform and rules that landlords are confronted with, with the following government plans for far-reaching regulation of the rental market on top of that.”

Due to plans by Minister Hugo de Jonge to regulate a large part of the private rental sector, some 327,500 private rental homes will soon be able to revert to the social rental segment. This is half of the total number of private sector homes. De Groot: "These plans mean that more and more landlords in large cities are renouncing their homes. That only exacerbated the scarcity."



Hugo de Jonge’s plans are leading to more and more landlords in large cities renouncing their homes, which only exacerbated the scarcity Jasper de Groot, Pararius

De Groot therefore assumes that rents will not fall, as is currently the case in the owner-occupied housing market. Statistics Netherlands recently reported that owner-occupied homes were cheaper in February for the first time in nine years than in the same month a year earlier. Prices of existing owner-occupied homes reached an all-time low in June 2013. It then went up in an almost straight line for nine years until August 2022, but prices of existing homes have been falling ever since. Compared to the dip in June 2013, the prices of existing homes are still over 90 percent higher in February.

Meanwhile, the IMF warns against too gloomy expectations about the housing market. Due to falling house prices, there is a risk that people will adjust their expectations accordingly and automatically assume that house prices will continue to fall in the future. According to Dutch administrator Paul Hilbers of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a self-reinforcing effect could occur, with house prices falling even further because people think they are going to fall.

The fact that the situation on the housing market has turned around in a short time is due to the rising mortgage interest rates. Hilbers does think that the decline will come to an end at some point, because there is still a housing shortage. “That tightness on the supply side will put a brake on the fall in prices at some point.”

