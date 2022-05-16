with videoFor a long time, Arsenal seemed to be heading for Champions League football again, but The Gunners are no longer in their own hands. After the midweek defeat to Tottenham Hotspur (3-0), Newcastle United lost 2-0 tonight, leaving arch rivals Tottenham two points with one round to go.

Tottenham Hotspur could hope for Champions League football again after Arsenal was beaten by large numbers during the week and Burnley was also beaten yesterday. The lead of Spurs was thus two points, but Arsenal still had one game to go. Tonight at St. James’ Park against Newcastle United. Had a profit The Gunners Champions League football – for the first time since 2016/2017 – completely in your own hands in the final round of the Premier League.

But Newcastle United have completely revived in the second half of the season under Eddie Howe, appointed after the Saudi takeover. The last two games were lost to Manchester City and Liverpool, but The Magpies had already moved away from the relegation zone. From there, that distance was further increased.

After a 0-0 halftime score, it was Newcastle United that managed to take the win in the second half. Ten minutes after the break there was an own goal by Arsenal defender Ben White, after which the decision was made five minutes before time via Bruno Guimaraes, along with Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn one of last winter’s transfers after the takeover.

Arsenal must now hope that the already relegated Norwich City wins against Tottenham Hotspur in the last round of the Premier League. Arsenal must then win against Everton at home.