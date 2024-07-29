Home page politics

Press Split

Selenskyj clarifies conditions. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about a possible ceasefire or an end to the war in Ukraine. But President Zelenskyj is taking a tough stance.

Kiev – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put a stop to all efforts to bring about a quick end to the war. He said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK that he could not accept the calls for a ceasefire as long as Russia occupied Ukrainian territory. He thereby confirmed his government’s previous line.

In his view, three important prerequisites are necessary for the path to a just peace: “patience, support (for Ukraine) and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow).” “If the US and the European states remain united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance,” he stressed.

In recent days, Kiev has officially made contact with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the two Republican and Democratic competitors in the race for the US presidency. Ukraine fears losing the US support it has received so far in the fight against Russia, especially if Trump wins the election. “We have been in contact with his team,” said Selenskyj.

Russia has been waging a relentless war of aggression against Ukraine for two and a half years. Kiev is dependent on the support of the West for its defense. The USA has been Ukraine’s strongest supporter so far.

Series of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force has hit the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv hard. According to a statement from the General Staff in Kiev, the small town of Vovchansk alone was hit by at least six glide bombs. In addition, Russian fighter planes reportedly attacked Ukrainian positions. There was no information about possible losses.

Another focus of Russian attacks was reportedly Pokrovsk. During the course of the day, 16 attacks were repelled and more are underway. The information could not be independently verified.

Fighting in the Donetsk region. (Archive image) © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

Several Russian attacks with artillery and combat drones were also reported from the Dnipropetrovsk region. Several people were injured, the regional military administration said without providing further details.

In the Liman sector in the east of the country, Russian units attacked positions of the Ukrainian army. At least twelve attacks were registered, the General Staff said.

Zelensky described the situation in the Donetsk sector as particularly difficult. “In recent weeks, the majority of Russian attacks have taken place in Pokrovsk,” he said, praising the Ukrainian units deployed there in his evening video message. “Whoever stops these Russian attacks and destroys this Russian striking power is fulfilling one of the most important tasks in this war.”

Reports: Russian troops attacked during formation

The Ukrainian military reportedly inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops in Luhansk in the east of the country with a rocket attack. Members of an armored infantry unit were fired upon with ATACMS rockets during a meeting at a training ground, Ukrainian media reported, citing Russian social media and its own military circles. At least 19 Russian soldiers were killed and another 71 wounded in the surprise attack, which is said to have taken place on Saturday. The information could not be independently verified.

Attack on Russian unit near Luhansk. (Archive photo) © -/yonhap/dpa

The Ukrainian troops usually only use the ATACMS missiles from US stocks against valuable targets. It is possible that the troop concentration near Luhansk had previously been detected by a reconnaissance drone. dpa