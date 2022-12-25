Winter has arrived in the northern hemisphere, and the coldest months of the year could represent a decisive stage in Ukraine’s war, which completed ten months on Christmas Eve.

Russians and Ukrainians had already informed that a ceasefire during the holidays was ruled out, and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States last week made it clear how critical Kyiv and Washington consider this period of the war, due to the strategy Russia’s intention to bomb Ukrainian infrastructure (especially energy) and create hardship for the civilian population.

“Russia is using winter as a weapon, freezing people, starving them, isolating them from each other. It is the latest example of the outrageous atrocities Russian forces are committing against innocent Ukrainian civilians: children and their families,” said US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky said Ukraine needed to “survive this winter”. “We need to protect our people. And we need to be very specific on this issue. This is a fundamental humanitarian issue for us right now. It is the question of survival,” he pointed out.

While maintaining attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, the Kremlin has also been building large trench complexes, apparently with the aim of buying time on the battlefield and recruiting, training and deploying more troops.

For its part, in addition to “surviving”, as Zelensky preached, Ukraine has the objective of maintaining its counter-offensive, whose biggest victory so far is the resumption of Kherson, the only regional capital that Moscow had taken in the war that started this year.

Last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to form 17 new divisions and a new army corps, signaling the recruitment of an additional 350,000 troops.

The US think-tank Institute for War Studies (ISW) agreed with an assessment by the Ukrainian military leadership that Russia could be preparing for a major ground offensive in the winter, possibly against Kyiv, as the strategy of bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “is failing to coerce Ukraine to negotiate or offer pre-emptive concessions”.

Military analyst Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho pointed out to the People’s Gazette that traffic conditions on the roads in the theater of operations are currently very bad due to the rains.

“With winter starting now, and the cold intensifying, the tendency is for traffic conditions to improve, due to the freezing of the mud. On the other hand, very low temperatures make operations difficult. Weighing the two factors, I believe it is possible that movement operations will return in January, on both sides”, reported the expert.

“It must also be considered that this time of relative stability on the combat front is providing time for both sides to train their reservists, who may be employed in greater numbers at the beginning of 2023”, added Gomes Filho, for whom the Russia’s strategy of bombing Ukrainian infrastructure must not be enough “to force Kyiv to negotiate, as the Ukrainians have already shown enough resilience in the face of the difficulties imposed by the Russian invasion of their territory”.

During Zelensky’s visit, the United States confirmed the first deployment to Ukraine of the Patriot air defense system, capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft on a significantly higher ceiling than the supplied air defense systems. previously.

Gomes Filho pointed out, however, that although the Patriot system will “add a lot of value to Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses”, “few units will not be able to protect the Ukrainian territory as a whole”. “I do not believe that Russia will change its strategy due to the supply of the system”, pointed out the analyst.

Another point that puts pressure on Ukraine is the uncertainty about the supply of gas to western Europe during the winter, which could lead governments and local populations to reduce their support for the invaded country.

“Russia’s intention, by cutting gas supplies to Europe in the winter, is to cause economic disruptions that will lead European public opinion to put pressure on Ukraine to negotiate peace as soon as possible, i.e. with Russia still in possession. of a large portion of Ukrainian territory”, explained Gomes Filho.

“The question is whether Russia will succeed in this strategy. This will depend on how much each European country will be able to replace Russian imports and overcome economic difficulties.”