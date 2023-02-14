The cutter hit a rock off the southwest coast of England on Tuesday evening. This caused so much damage that the ship began to sink. An Urker skipper and three crew members were present on the boat. They have been brought to safety.

The 24 meter long cutter Z-525 Sylvia Mary, sailing under the Belgian flag, could not be saved and sank. Two other Belgian vessels were nearby, according to the specialized magazine ‘The Fishing Daily’.

According to the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the crew sent out a distress signal at around 6 p.m. “The four crew members remained calm,” adds Dries Boodts of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) from Belgium. “They immediately summoned the British Coast Guard.”

They left the sinking ship in a lifeboat. They were picked up a short time later by lifeboats that rushed towards them. "All crew members are safe and well. The fishing boat is still on site," said Boodts. Fifteen minutes after the crew was evacuated from the ship, the boat sank. "Initially, additional pumps were requested, but it quickly became clear that the ship was lost."

The crew is from Urk, mayor Cees van den Bos confirmed on Twitter. Fortunately, the crew is safe. We sympathize with them and wish them much strength from God to cope with this event.”

How the ship was able to sail on a rock is still unclear.

