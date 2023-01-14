To minimize polluting emissions, Valencia is not thinking only of electric cars. Indeed, he is thinking of a mobility…without car: by increasing pedestrian areas, strengthening public transport and imposing strict speed limits on vehicles, the Spanish city is trying to discourage its citizens from using their own cars. The strategy put in place by Valencia is led by an Italian, Joseph Grezzi, who has been the mobility councilor of the Spanish city for eight years now.

“Freedom is not, as some say, being able to drive anywhere. Freedom is being able to go anywhere without a car – he told the microphones of Repubblica – The opposition attacks me often, almost as often as the mayor. Lucky that the results are on our side. But it wasn’t easy at first. We have proposed making many areas pedestrian, building cycle paths, enhancing public transport and imposing strict speed limits on vehicles. Traders were worried, convinced they would be harmed. It went the other way”. The measures put in place by the administration of the Spanish city were many: in addition to those already mentioned, it was also thought of limit parking and to ensure that 73% of the roads had the speed limit below 30 km/h, with the rest at a maximum of 50 km/h.

“It’s something that makes sense to do only if public transport is enhanced Grezzi added. Valencia is a compact metropolis in which even before it was basically possible to get around on foot. The problem is the metropolitan area, overall it reaches a million and a half inhabitants, with all the suburbs born in the seventies and eighties where there are still few services. For this reason we have extended the hours of 23 public transport lines well into the night. They work almost twenty-four hours a day, allowing you to come and go when you want, then having parking for bicycles or access to sharing services near stations and bus stops”. Does Valencia’s mobility model work? Numbers in hand, all emissions indicators show a significant decrease between 15 and 25%. So there is still a lot to do, even if the first signs are positive.