Italy… always laughing… always happy with the chaos in it, and you like it, Italy is the only country where you feel light and cheerful without any reason, there is a joy that follows you as you roam its lands, and you wonder where to start in its cities that attract the visitor with many temptations, do you start with Rome… that wolf standing on the seven hills of history that surround it, watching its fire and ashes, and that madman “Nero”, the suicide laughing with the ecstasy of the fire and ashes, and remembering its glories? Or head towards the regions of “Tuscany”, where the grape vines and the ancient cheese stocks are, and those cool regions with shade and breeze, and that greenery that brightens the sight? Milan must be the beginning or the end of the journey, with its renewed and diverse commercial exhibitions, and where shopping is a pleasure to contemplate in the facades of old and modern shops alike, and where that square extends like a carpet under the feet of the great cathedral, there are peaceful villages to which you can slip away in reconciliation with nature, far from the noise of some cities, other cities were my starting points on my frequent visits to Italy, such as Venice floating on its memories that it does not like to be separated from, Bologna, where writers and what they write attended its great exhibition, Florence… that impressionist painting that does not want to leave its old gilded frame, or the Vatican, where there is something of peace of mind and tranquility of spirit.

Some countries, even if you remember their first visit like something etched in your head, you will never count how many times you have visited them, choosing from them specific cities, specific islands, your visits vary in the four seasons of the year, and in each season you see another beautiful face of them, from these countries that one never gets tired of repeating travel to is Italy, for example, and there is hardly a country like it, a country that always amazes you, and presents you with its cities like Italian dishes that are desired, and not selected, each city with its character, sense and splendor, united only by that refined Italian touch, with its different, crazy and always refined taste, cities on the sea, cities on the plain in the interior, cities on the mountain in the extreme, cities as quiet as their lakes, cities like villages, but with their noise, cities whose borders border the borders of Switzerland, where the eye would go blind if you did not see them, Italy is bordered by many countries, but it does not take anything from them, so what is for Italy is for Italy, as what is for Caesar is for Caesar.

You covet a pleasant morning in Rome.. That age-old city, relies on historical imagination, and the events that have passed through it, to remain the same old woman whose soul stretches out on the seven hills like a wolf suckling her orphans, but today it is different and outside its beautiful framework created by Renaissance artists, and great directors like “Fellini” when he considered it “an open city”, and “life is beautiful in it”, and storytellers like “Alberto Moravia”, and “Dante” in his comedic hell.. Rome today is out of its time, and far from its old splendor, the first era of it forty-four years ago when it was elegant, and everything in it had a high-level Italian touch, today there is noise, crowds, and pickpockets coming from the seas of the world, and then there is laxity in the laws, and few ask, and the laughter of the Italian has disappeared since he came down from his mountain village towards ungrateful Rome, and imprisoned himself in an apartment whose paint he did not like.. Today, even no “cappuccino” in Rome.. and tomorrow we will continue