ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Chancellor Merkel apparently wants to stay out of the upcoming election campaign. However, Laschet expects support.

Update from June 5, 4 p.m .: Is she staying out of it now, or not? In some cases contradicting information circulated about Armin Laschet’s campaign support from Chancellor Angela Merkel. At first it was said that the long-time head of government had little ambition to actively participate. The Union candidate for chancellor reassured that Merkel would definitely “support us”.

According to new information from Süddeutsche Zeitung Merkel will hold back, however. According to a recent report, the Chancellor will “only appear at the opening and closing events of her party”, and the party leadership has already informed her of this decision. The CDU has not yet confirmed this statement, the newspaper continues.

“Not remotely”: No campaign help from Merkel? Laschet has to appease now

Update from June 3, 9 a.m .: Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet apparently expects Angela Merkel’s support in the election campaign. The CDU boss said this to the newspapers Funke media group and the French newspaper Ouest-France. “Angela Merkel is the Chancellor of the Union and will support us. It will be visible in the election campaign and appear in public, certainly also on an election stage, ”said Laschet.

“It is important not to talk about climate protection in theory, but also to make it socially acceptable in reality. That is missing with the Greens ”, he added with regard to the central election campaign issue of the climate crisis. His goal is “to shape climate protection in such a way that we become climate-neutral, but remain an industrial country with steel, chemicals and automotive engineering.”

“Not remotely”: Although Laschet would need it – Merkel is probably staying completely out of the election campaign

First report from May 30th, 2:50 p.m .:

Berlin – The Union chair in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin wobbles. With the Greens and Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock as competition, the CDU and CSU could end up in the opposition for the first time in 16 years. Angela Merkel already announced in a spectacular interview with Anne Will that the Union had “No subscription to the Chancellery”. The Chancellor seems to have little ambition to actively support her potential successor and current CDU chairman Armin Laschet in the election campaign for the federal election in September. This is based on information from the news broadcaster n-tv.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is apparently staying out of the election campaign before the federal election in 2021

In current surveys, the CDU, CSU and the Greens are in a neck-and-neck race. The two most promising parties in the fight for the Chancellery are either tied – or the Union is just in the lead, as the current “Sunday trend” shows. Since it became known that CDU boss Laschet is entering the race in the struggle for the K question, his poll numbers have grown mixed up. In the current Sunday trend, it is behind Baerbock (first place) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) in terms of popularity.

Nevertheless, according to n-tv information from CDU circles, it is said: “The Chancellor is not remotely taking part in this election campaign as she used to.” Although individual dates are not excluded, Angela Merkel will not campaign. And this despite the fact that Merkel is, among other things, considered the most popular politician in the country in surveys and can look back on 16 years as Chancellor.

Federal election 2021 in Germany: Laschet has to contest the election campaign against Baerbock and Scholz

When asked at the CDU headquarters, it was said that there was no planning for election campaign appearances with Merkel, the news platform reported on. That Merkel has little interest in intervening in the fight for her successor, she recently proved in the tug-of-war between Söder and Laschet. (aka)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Sohn