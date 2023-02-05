Even the championship Clasico becomes an export…

The speculations are over. It’s official, Mexico City fans will be able to enjoy the Spanish Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. This was announced by the official La Liga account, which explained that the match will be played between 17 and 19 March 2023.

A marketing move, with enormous symbolic effect

The last match between the two teams, the Spanish Super Cup, was played in Riyadh in mid-January. The choice, dictated by commercial reasons, risks creating problems for Xavi himself, who leads La Liga with a 5-point lead over Real and, by giving up his fans, will give an involuntary, albeit theoretical, assist to Ancelotti.

There will be very different opinions, but this could be a twist (good or bad) that others may follow. Certainly at the Azteca Stadium, one of the sacred places of football, fans will be able to appreciate a show never seen before. See also Los Angeles FC want to sign a jewel of the future to close the market

February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 12:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Camp #Nou #Spanish #Clasico #global #pitch #Azteca