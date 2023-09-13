Genoa – First formal act of the commissioner of the Genoa-Savona port system authority, Paolo Piacenza, who yesterday evening sent a note to the president of the Municipio Ponente of Genoa, Guido Barbazza, in which it is specified that in the port basin of Pra’ “no caissons will be built for the new breakwater of the port of Genoa, neither large nor small”. The communication following the positive outcome of the environmental impact assessment for the construction site identified in the area of ​​the Vado Ligure airport, now being examined by the Services Conference. The Pra’ site may be used for ancillary activitiesbut will not host a caisson construction site.

The direction of the Ministry of Transport is therefore confirmed, which through Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi had committed itself in this direction. The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, in a recent session of the city council, had instead hypothesized the construction of caissons for the dam in Pra’, but of small dimensions. The Piacenza document essentially quashes this address, confirming the Vado Ligure construction site.