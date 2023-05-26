In 2024 there will be no physical car show in Brussels. And that’s a pity.

There was one more car show that was kind of nearby, where there was still something to see. After all, it has been going downhill with many car shows for years and so we regret that next year we will also have to do without the one in Brussels.

This year stepped @Wouter still cheerfully in the car to travel to the European capital in our neighboring country. “The salon” as our southern neighbors say still had a lot of fun news to share with you, our dear readers.

Cancelled

The board of directors of Febiac, the organization behind the fair, has decided to cancel the 2024 edition. The dropping out of heavyweight D’Ieteren (say the Belgian Pon) has been the deciding factor, according to reports The last news.

This year the fair had 95 percent market representation. That would be difficult to match, but now that the Belgian importer of the brands of the Volkswagen Group has declined for the 2024 edition, good representation becomes almost impossible.

In addition, D’Ieteren’s decision also cast doubt on the other brands. This year, brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Jaguar were already missing. They would also pass next year.

believers

Not every brand no longer believes in an old-fashioned physical car show. The French Renault was planning to go all out in Brussels and bring world premieres to the city now that Geneva has already turned the tie for its motor show.

It seems that the days of most motor shows are now really numbered and that is a pity.

