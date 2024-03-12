Between life and death, one carelessness is enough, driving and alcohol are a terrible couple, Easter is coming, you're good at what you do! Your family comes first. The Catholic Church has always been linked to politics, to the extent that several priests touch on topics related to this activity in their sermons, from which many women and men have built their modus vivendi, so much so that those who dabble in it never let go. .

Recently, the priest of a church we attended based his sermon on how politicians deceive citizens with false expectations and offer solutions to the community's problems, which are never fulfilled.

He said this: “social networks are so influential, but sometimes so false, that in most cases we believe in them and fall for it, we assume that what is published is true, but it is not, even promises of love have been ventilated through them.” “The same thing happens with advertising images, they present us with an apple, a strawberry or any other very beautiful product, and when we go to buy it, it is ugly, rotten and tasteless.”

“This is what the politicians who are now campaigning for are like, they don't even know what they are saying, they are offering many things, they promise to solve all the problems of the communities and the people, when they give them their vote and come to power.” “I am from a ranch in the municipality of Choix” –said the priest.

“Since I was a child I listened to politicians who offered build a bridge on the river so that the inhabitants of my town would not go around to Chihuahua to get there, no one has done it.”

“Another problem never solved and always promised is that of drinking water, once again a campaign issue and a false promise, so how then?”…. That reminds us of that old story of the politician who said: “I promise to build a bridge,” and the townspeople replied: “Sir, we don't have a river here.” –“Well, I also build a river for them”…What a hard blow!

