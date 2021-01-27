The dispute between the EU and the British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer Astrazeneca is increasingly focused on the interpretation of the contract that both sides signed last year. While company boss Pascal Soriot sees no obligation of his company to deliver certain quantities of the vaccine, the EU Commission has the opposite view.

To solve the problem that arose with the delivery failure for the EU, the EU steering committee met again with the company on Wednesday evening. However, the switching conference did not bring about a breakthrough. “We regret the still lack of clarity about the schedule for deliveries,” tweeted Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. She again called for a plan for the rapid delivery of the vaccine doses that the EU had reserved for the first quarter of the year.

The dispute is increasingly causing unrest in Germany as well. Although there are high hopes for the company’s vaccine, especially if it is planned to be administered by general practitioners, the company has announced a drastic cut in supply. Next Saturday, the health ministers of the federal states and health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) want to discuss the use of Astrazeneca’s vaccine.

EU approval of the vaccine is expected on Friday

It is eagerly awaited whether the EU Medicines Agency EMA may impose restrictions on the use of the vaccine. It is not ruled out that initially only admission for under 65-year-olds will take place. The EMA only said on Wednesday that the vaccine would be assessed for the general population and then see “which subgroups have sufficient protection” so that approval could be granted. In the case of non-approval for people over 65 years of age, this would have consequences for the comprehensive care of the elderly – in Germany as in the other EU countries.

In the dispute between the EU and Astrazeneca, which has been simmering for days, company boss Pascal Soriot explained in an interview with the “Welt” and other newspapers that the group was having delivery problems with the EU at the time of the agreement with Brussels. The EU concluded its supply contract three months later than Great Britain. There the production of the already inoculated vaccine continues unimpaired.

EU Commission: Company reserves British works

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides rejected Soriot’s presentation that the group had not committed itself to the EU to deliver certain quantities. Vaccine manufacturers have “moral, social and contractual responsibilities,” she said. Meanwhile, EU Commission circles said that the problem was that, contrary to the agreement with the EU, the company had separated its production chains and was reserving the British plants for deliveries to the United Kingdom.

Kyriakides said the EU rejects the “first come, first served” logic. “That may work at the butcher around the corner, but not in contracts,” said the health commissioner. This also applies to the advance agreements that the EU has concluded with the vaccine manufacturers.