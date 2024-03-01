During the closing of the day on this first Friday of the month, the price of the dollar in Mexico registers a significant drop, reaching close to the limit of 16 Mexican pesos, so during this day the price of the greenback in $17.0082 Mexican pesoswhile the purchase of the dollar appreciates in $16.6509, as well as the sale of $17.3654 pesos.

According to Eldolar.info platformpoints out that this Thursday afternoon there was an important note that there was a drop in the price of the dollar, reporting a drop in its value against the Mexican peso this day of 0.19%, while, for its part, the value of the dollar according to the Bank of Mexico It is appreciated at $17.0217 Mexican pesos.

This is the price of the dollar in the banks this Friday, March 1, 2024:

State: Purchase of the dollar $16.00 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.50 pesos.

Banco Azteca: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.45 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.90 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.30 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $15.96 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.49 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $17.48 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.43 pesos.

Inbursa: Purchase of the dollar $16.80. Sale of the dollar $17.80 pesos.

He closure of the exchange market in Mexico Today, Friday has left the US dollar with a significant drop against the Mexican peso, reflecting investors' caution in the face of certain geopolitical and economic events both nationally and internationally.

Dollar loses strength this Friday, March 1, 2024

It is important to note that the equivalence of the Mexican peso with other foreign currencies is calculated based on the price established against them against the US dollar, in international markets on the day the payment is made. The quotes will be released at the request of those who are interested, by the financial institutions of each country.