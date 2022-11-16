Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Boca players! The six Argentine soccer players who will be present at the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0

Argentine soccer has come to an end and all eyes will be on the World Cup. The vast majority of players are on vacation and there will be only six representatives of the Argentine league at the Qatar event.

We review who the privileged are, with the curiosity that there are no Boca players.

Franco Armani

Armani / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Despite the fact that some doubted it, Franco Armani will integrate the list of goalkeepers for the Argentine team. Only player of the Albiceleste of the local environment.

Nicholas De La Cruz

Nicolas De la Cruz (River) / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Nicolás De la Cruz is a very important player for Uruguay and we will surely see him adding many minutes in Qatar. The good news for River is that he renewed before traveling.

Diego Godín

Godin / Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Despite not having a dream semester, Diego Godín will be in Qatar and will contribute all his experience in Uruguay. He earned the spot for the story.

FBL-WC-2022-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-URU-ECU

Franco / ERNESTO RYAN/GettyImages

Alan Franco is a very important player in Ecuador’s defense and Gustavo Alfaro considers him indispensable.

international friendly"Japan v Ecuador"

Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s) / ANP/GettyImages

Djorkaeff Reasco exceeded all expectations, smashing the season and earning himself a spot on the Tri roster.

Uruguay v Canada - International Friendly

Sebastián Sosa (Independent) / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Sebastián Sosa fulfilled his objective and after the departure of Maestro Tabarez he earned a place in the Uruguayan team. He won’t start, but he will fulfill his dream of going to the World Cup.

