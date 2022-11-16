No Boca players! The six Argentine soccer players who will be present at the World Cup in Qatar

Argentine soccer has come to an end and all eyes will be on the World Cup. The vast majority of players are on vacation and there will be only six representatives of the Argentine league at the Qatar event.
We review who the privileged are, with the curiosity that there are no Boca players.
Despite the fact that some doubted it, Franco Armani will integrate the list of goalkeepers for the Argentine team. Only player of the Albiceleste of the local environment.
Nicolás De la Cruz is a very important player for Uruguay and we will surely see him adding many minutes in Qatar. The good news for River is that he renewed before traveling.
Despite not having a dream semester, Diego Godín will be in Qatar and will contribute all his experience in Uruguay. He earned the spot for the story.
Alan Franco is a very important player in Ecuador’s defense and Gustavo Alfaro considers him indispensable.
Djorkaeff Reasco exceeded all expectations, smashing the season and earning himself a spot on the Tri roster.
Sebastián Sosa fulfilled his objective and after the departure of Maestro Tabarez he earned a place in the Uruguayan team. He won’t start, but he will fulfill his dream of going to the World Cup.
