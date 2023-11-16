A weekend at night

Among the numerous attractions on the Las Vegas Stripwhere the GP will be held during the nights of this weekend, one in particular had been placed at the center of attention for its possible negative impact on the riders in relation to the reproduction of artificial lights. It’s about the ‘Sphere‘ which, following the agreements made with the FIA ​​and F1, will continue its activity regularly also during the test sessions and the race.

The prohibitions

The outer surface of the sphere structure, better known as Exosphereturns out to be the largest LED screen in the worldwith its function active 24 hours a day. However, thanks to its proximity to some points of the track, concerns had arisen about possible plays of light that would have put the pilots in difficulty, such as the displays of blue, yellow or red flags on race displays actually coming from Ball. For this reason, while remaining lit against the backdrop of Las Vegas, on the screens the three colors that can be interchanged will not appear by the pilots inside their cockpit as signals arriving from the Race Direction.

Guaranteed safety

The confirmation came directly from Joel FisherExecutive Vice President of Events and Operations at MSG Entertainment and responsible for the agreement reached between the Sphere and F1: “It’s all safe – declared ad Autosport – obviously, we will respect the FIA ​​requirements and make sure that this is the case. They came here at night and tested different colors and different things. We know what we shouldn’t show. So we have a show runner who takes care of all of that. There will be live footage, helmets, driver cards, advertisingall these kinds of things and other surprises.”

The Sphere and F1

Furthermore Greg MaffeiCEO of Liberty Media, wanted to underline the importance of the collaboration with ‘Ball’which will continue increasingly during the next scheduled editions: “We have a long-term relationship with Sphere and I believe we will have more programming – he added – partly because we didn’t know if the Sphere would be completed, and partly because we were rushing to work, this combination made it difficult to plan for this year. But I believe that in future years we will have many more things to do“.