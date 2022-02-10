Home page world

For religious reasons, parents of a child with heart disease in Italy do not want to allow blood donation from a person vaccinated against Corona. (Iconic image) © Alastair Grant/AP/dpa

In Italy, parents do not want to agree to a necessary heart surgery for their child if a required blood transfusion comes from a corona vaccinated person. Now the judiciary has intervened.

Rome – In a dispute over a blood transfusion during a necessary heart operation for a child, a juvenile court in Italy has temporarily revoked the parents’ custody rights.

Previously, they did not want to agree to the procedure if the clinic in Bologna did not assure them that their two-year-old son would receive the blood from a corona-unvaccinated person in the event of a transfusion. The responsible social service was used as a guardian, as the Ansa news agency reported on Thursday. The intervention could thus be initiated in the coming days or weeks.

religious motives

According to her lawyer, the parents justified their decision with religious motives. Already on Tuesday, a court in Modena ruled in favor of the clinic, confirming the need for the boy’s surgery and the safety of the clinic’s blood. The case drew national attention. The dispute has been going on since early February. According to media reports, the parents initially presented the clinic with a list of around 40 voluntary blood donors who were not vaccinated against Covid-19. dpa