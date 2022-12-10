workingAre you going to a Christmas party in the coming weeks? There is a good chance that you will then be presented with The Two Questions. Anne-Marije Buckens (34), who has had a company for over ten years that helps people over 50 find work, offers perspective on how to deal with the questions.
Anne Marie Buckens
Latest update:
15:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#birthday #Christmas #party #questions
Leave a Reply