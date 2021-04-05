THE weekend COVID-19 case totals for the Valencian Community are virtually the same as they were for the last weekend of March.

Figures released tonight (April 5) from the Valencian health ministry showed 367 new infections since last Friday, compared to 363 the previous weekend.

The total was 353 a fortnight ago, with no noticeable major upward shift in numbers compared to other parts of Spain which have seen some significant increases.

The Valencian Community is still below 30 cases per 100,000 residents, which is by far the lowest rate in the country.

With it being a bank holiday in the region, no other figures were supplied by the health ministry.

Three deaths were reported last Saturday, taking the pandemic total to 2,726.

The last hospital admissions update was also on Saturday with 385 people hospitalized compared 446 last Monday (March 29).

The latest ICU figure stood at 88 down from 102 last Monday.

No details of outbreaks have been supplied.