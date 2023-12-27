The unexpected death of severely disabled 16-year-old Naomi has left a family from Alphen in acute financial problems because the personal budget (pgb) has been stopped. There is no safety net for them, which means that mother Daphne has to go to work shortly after death. Grief processing is involved. The government has been trying to assist parents like Naomi's for some time. To no avail, so far. “Things like that break us down.”

