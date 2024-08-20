In this house we have already made three no-bake cakes: strawberry, cream and cheese, lime and pistachio and lemon and cookies. As the culinary world is wonderful and full of options, we come with another variation of no-bake cake for this summer in which we use cheese, white chocolate and raspberries. I wouldn’t say it qualifies as jet dessert because it requires three different (albeit simple) preparations, but if you want to simplify it even more you can do so: skip the raspberry “jam” and add fresh raspberries directly on top. If you do it with a little art, it will turn out just as pretty.

For the base of this cake we have used chocolate biscuits – the supermarket brand biscuits that start with M and end with “ercadona” are especially good for this purpose – but you can use classic María biscuits or some more traditional style biscuits. digestive if you prefer. For the filling we make a simple mixture of spreadable cheese, mascarpone and white chocolate that does not require gelatin since the time it remains in the fridge will cause the fat in the three ingredients to solidify. Finally, we prepare a quick “jam” with the raspberries –although as I said, you can skip it– with very little sugar so that its acidity contrasts with the cloying white chocolate.

Ingredients For a 20 cm diameter mold For the base 200 g of Maria-style chocolate biscuits

65 g butter

A pinch of salt For the chocolate and cheese mixture 200 g white chocolate

300 g of spreadable cheese

250 g mascarpone

1 teaspoon vanillin or 1/2 vanilla bean For the raspberries 150 g of raspberries

15 g of sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch (Maizena)

1 teaspoon cold water Instructions 1. Crush the cookies until they have a sandy texture using a food processor or in a bowl with a mortar and pestle. 2. Melt the butter. Mix it with the biscuits and salt. 3. Spread the mixture on the base of a round springform tin lined with baking paper (both the base and the edges). Leave to cool in the fridge while you prepare the rest of the recipe. 4. Place the raspberries in a saucepan with the sugar over a low heat and bring to the boil. Cook for five minutes, maintaining a gentle simmer. 5. Dissolve the cornstarch in water. Add to the raspberries and stir. 6. Pass the mixture through a sieve or fine strainer to remove the seeds. Set aside. 7. Melt the white chocolate in a bain-marie and let it cool. 8. In a bowl, mix the spreadable cheese with the mascarpone until smooth. 9. Add the tempered white chocolate and vanilla essence or seeds from the pod. Mix well. 10. Pour half of the mixture over the biscuit base and then half of the raspberry jam over it. 11. Add the other half of the cheese and chocolate mixture and finish with the remaining raspberry jam. 12. Using a toothpick, gently stir the mixture to form drawings as shown in the main photo. 13. Allow to cool in the refrigerator for at least five hours.

