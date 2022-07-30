PPope Francis agreed on one point with German Catholics’ criticism of the Vatican’s most recent statement on the “Synodal Way” reform project. It was a “mistake” to publish the statement without a signature from the Vatican State Secretariat, he said on Friday evening during the flight back from his trip to Canada in front of journalists traveling with him. However, this was “no bad intentions”, but an “official error”, he assured. The State Secretariat is the central management authority of the Vatican.

The Vatican press office published a statement on July 21 warning of Germany going its own way. The “Synodal Path” is not authorized to arbitrarily change the Catholic doctrine and to introduce official structures in the dioceses that posed a “threat to the unity of the Church,” it said. The short letter was not identified by name and was only declared as a “Declaration of the Holy See”. For this reason, the intervention among bishops and laypeople in Germany caused widespread incomprehension and outrage. It testifies to “not a good style of communication within the church if declarations signed by name are not published,” said the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, and the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics, Irme Stetter-Karp in a statement by the presidium of the “Synodal Path”. However, some bishops also praised the Vatican declaration.

In terms of content, Francis did not want to comment on the “Synodal Path” on Friday. He referred to his letter to German Catholics from 2019, in which he said “everything” on the subject.

Pope to resign: “A completely normal option”

Pope Francis also commented on a possible resignation during the return flight from Canada. “The door is open. It’s a completely normal option,” said the 85-year-old. He’s not thinking about resigning at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he can’t start the day after tomorrow, he said.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Francis is called in civil society, also addressed his state of health. For the past six days, he has been unable to take a few steps and has been confined to a wheelchair most of the time. The Pope has been plagued by a knee injury for a long time. “I don’t think I can continue with the same travel rhythm as before. When I think about my age and my limitations, I have to take it easy,” he said.







His knee problem could be solved with an operation, but Francis does not want to go under the knife again after the last operation on his colon a little over a year ago. “The whole problem is the anesthesia,” he explained. This left traces the last time until today. “You don’t play with anesthesia,” said the 85-year-old.

In his own words, Francis still wants to continue to travel. You just have to plan them a little smaller. In Canada, he has been visiting indigenous people since Sunday to ask forgiveness for the violence and abuse they suffered as children in church-run boarding schools.